Brothers accused of killing dog, faking crime scene

INEZ, KY (WAVE) - Two Martin County Kentucky brothers are accused of killing a stray dog, and using the blood to stage a fake crime scene.

Jeffrey and Chase Spence were arrested Tuesday, accused of beating a man with a crowbar, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

Police say after the assault the brothers tried to fake a crime scene, claiming the victim shot at them, and the attack was in self-defense.

When investigators questioned the story, the brothers admitted it was dog blood.

>> MUGSHOTS: December 2017 Roundup

The Lexington Herald Leader reported victim needed 50 staples.

Police say the Spence brothers also stole his truck.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.