Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Indpls Ben Davis 67, Franklin Central 31

Lawrence Central 66, Lawrence North 57

N. Putnam 73, Covenant Christian 68

Northfield 72, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 64

River Forest 80, Hammond Clark 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola 54, Leo 37

Blue River 64, Cowan 35

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 56, Warsaw 48

Chesterton 60, Plymouth 40

Columbus East 56, Silver Creek 31

Corydon 42, Austin 35

Eastside 47, Churubusco 21

Ev. Harrison 66, Ev. Reitz 49

Fremont 62, Reading, Mich. 50

Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, E. Noble 39

Ft. Wayne South 67, Bellmont 42

Hammond 65, Gary 21st Century 31

Lapel 63, Madison-Grant 23

Mississinewa 49, Southwood 41

Northview 56, S. Vermillion 44

Norwell 84, Wabash 39

Southern Wells 57, Daleville 48

Tippecanoe Valley 44, Triton 25

Tipton 67, Elwood 41

Tri 50, Randolph Southern 45

Union City 43, Centerville 40

Union Co. 45, Hagerstown 29

