Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Indpls Ben Davis 67, Franklin Central 31
Lawrence Central 66, Lawrence North 57
N. Putnam 73, Covenant Christian 68
Northfield 72, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 64
River Forest 80, Hammond Clark 53
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola 54, Leo 37
Blue River 64, Cowan 35
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 56, Warsaw 48
Chesterton 60, Plymouth 40
Columbus East 56, Silver Creek 31
Corydon 42, Austin 35
Eastside 47, Churubusco 21
Ev. Harrison 66, Ev. Reitz 49
Fremont 62, Reading, Mich. 50
Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, E. Noble 39
Ft. Wayne South 67, Bellmont 42
Hammond 65, Gary 21st Century 31
Lapel 63, Madison-Grant 23
Mississinewa 49, Southwood 41
Northview 56, S. Vermillion 44
Norwell 84, Wabash 39
Southern Wells 57, Daleville 48
Tippecanoe Valley 44, Triton 25
Tipton 67, Elwood 41
Tri 50, Randolph Southern 45
Union City 43, Centerville 40
Union Co. 45, Hagerstown 29
