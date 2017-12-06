High school student giving back to hospital that saved his life

Campbell Kremer is using his golf skills to donate money to Norton Children's Hospital. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A high school golfing standout is hoping to give back to the very hospital that saved his life.

Campbell Kremer was born with a narrowing of the main artery leading from his heart.

As a sophomore at St. X, Kremer is using his skills on the golf course to raise money for the Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Norton Children's Hospital.

"Norton took great care of my family, so I wanted to give back to them," Kremer said. "And they took great care of me."

Kremer is using the American Junior Golf Association's Leadership Links program to raise money. Half of the money he raises will go to the Jennifer Lawrence CICU.

Campbell is hoping to raise $10,000.

