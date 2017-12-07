Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellevue 67, Cov. Latin 13
Cordia 60, Buckhorn 46
Floyd Central 60, Leslie Co. 59
Grant Co. 94, Williamstown 38
John Hardin 80, Breckinridge Co. 55
Lou. Jeffersontown 59, Lou. Eastern 50
Newport Central Catholic 67, Dixie Heights 62
Scott 83, Beechwood 58
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Betsy Layne 60, Sheldon Clark 48
Boone Co. 75, Beechwood 27
Dixie Heights 53, Newport Central Catholic 47
Floyd Central 54, Grundy, Va. 45
Harlan Co. 86, Knott Co. Central 57
Holmes 65, St. Henry 51
Ironton Rock Hill, Ohio 58, Greenup Co. 53
Lex. Lafayette 64, Frederick Douglass 46
Nicholas Co. 57, Bath Co. 56
Pendleton Co. 50, St. Patrick 45
Riverside Christian 48, Cordia 17
