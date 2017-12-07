Steinem takes shot at President Trump at women's conference

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, file photo, Viola Davis attends the Disney ABC Television Critics Association 2017 Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Davis, Gloria...

BOSTON (AP) - Gloria Steinem has called President Donald Trump the "harasser in chief" on the opening night of a sold-out women's conference in Boston.

The feminist icon on Wednesday night addressed the wave of sexual harassment allegations against some of the nation's most powerful men. She said the actions were about power, not sex, and women are gaining their voices in a way that has never happened before.

More than a dozen women have said Trump sexually assaulted or harassed them over the years, some going back decades. He has denied the allegations.

Actresses Meryl Streep and Viola Davis are among prominent women are scheduled to participate in the 13th annual Massachusetts Conference for Women.

The conference is devoted to themes of leadership, networking, inspiration, professional development and personal growth.

