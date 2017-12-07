Michigan doctor gets 60-year prison sentence for child porn

In the past couple of months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault.More >>
In the past couple of months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault.More >>
Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.More >>
Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.More >>
Southern California wind warning reaches unprecedented purple or "extreme' level, pushing wildfire danger into uncharted territory.More >>
Southern California wind warning reaches unprecedented purple or "extreme' level, pushing wildfire danger into uncharted territory.More >>
A push is underway to have the U.S. government remove barriers to clinical trials of marijuana to see how effective it is in treating ailments in both pets and people, and one university in Colorado is already testing dogs with arthritis and epilepsyMore >>
A push is underway to have the U.S. government remove barriers to clinical trials of marijuana to see how effective it is in treating ailments in both pets and people, and one university in Colorado is already testing dogs with arthritis and epilepsyMore >>
San Diego's spiraling real estate values feed spiraling homelessness, contributing to worst US hepatitis outbreak in 20 yearsMore >>
San Diego's spiraling real estate values feed spiraling homelessness, contributing to worst US hepatitis outbreak in 20 yearsMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazesMore >>
A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazesMore >>
A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazesMore >>
A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazesMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
Sen. Al Franken's support among his fellow Democrats is collapsing as a group of female Democratic senators have called on him to resignMore >>
Sen. Al Franken's support among his fellow Democrats is collapsing as a group of female Democratic senators have called on him to resignMore >>
Defying dire, worldwide warnings, President Donald Trump on Wednesday broke with decades of U.S. and international policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capitalMore >>
Defying dire, worldwide warnings, President Donald Trump on Wednesday broke with decades of U.S. and international policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capitalMore >>