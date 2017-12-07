Correction: Sexual Misconduct-Garrison Keillor story

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Garrison Keilor's attorney says the humorist is aware of only one woman making allegations of inappropriate behavior against him and wants the president of Minnesota Public Radio to "set the record straight" on that point.

Garrison Keilor's attorney says the humorist is aware of only one woman making allegations of inappropriate behavior against him and wants the president of Minnesota Public Radio to "set the record straight" on...

Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

(Jeffrey Thompson/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File). In this Sept. 30, 2014, file photo, Garrison Keillor talks with Daily Circuit host Tom Weber in the studios at Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul, Minn.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - In a story Dec. 7 about Garrison Keillor, The Associated Press incorrectly referred to the radio show he hosted as "The Prairie Home Companion." It is "A Prairie Home Companion."

A corrected version of the story is below:

Keillor attorney: MPR must 'set the record straight'

An attorney for former "A Prairie Home Companion" host Garrison Keillor says MPR to "set the record straight" about the allegations against the humorist

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The president of Minnesota Public Radio told employees the decision to dismiss Garrison Keillor resulted from "multiple allegations" covering an extended period of time, but an attorney for the former "A Prairie Home Companion" host disputed that characterization and said the humorist wants MPR to "set the record straight."

MPR President Jon McTaggart held an off-the-record meeting with employees Wednesday, a week after the organization cut ties with Keillor. Reporters from Minnesota Public Radio News did not attend because the meeting was declared off-the-record, but compiled an account from employees who did attend.

MPR News reports McTaggart said he alone made the decision to break with Keillor, who retired as "Prairie Home" host last year. Keillor told the Star Tribune he touched a woman's bare back as he tried to console her, and that he apologized. MPR has not given details of the allegations.

In response to the MPR News report, Keillor attorney Eric Nilsson issued a statement early Thursday.

"We are aware of allegations against Mr. Keillor by only one individual," Nilsson said. "We trust that Mr. McTaggart will set the record straight in this respect to avoid any misperceptions on that point."

Nilsson says Keillor wants a swift resolution of the matter and "with it expects a full restoration of his reputation."

"A Prairie Home Companion" continues with Keillor's hand-picked successor, mandolinist Chris Thile.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.