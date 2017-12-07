Announcement coming from Sen. Franken amid fresh accusations

In recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Trump was seen as siding with Israel's hard-line government which says it will not give up any part of the city.More >>
A new study suggests low-income Medicaid recipients are invested in their health, with 4 out of 5 saying they have a personal doctor, 3 out of 5 saying they eat healthy, and nearly half saying they exercise frequently.More >>
Without legislation, many agencies would run out of money after midnight Friday and grind to a close.More >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray must defend America's top law enforcement agency against blistering attacks from President Donald Trump without putting his own job at risk.More >>
Keillor says he touched a woman's bare back as he tried to console her and that he apologized while Minnesota Public Radio cited "multiple allegations."More >>
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.More >>
In recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Trump was seen as siding with Israel's hard-line government which says it will not give up any part of the city.More >>
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
