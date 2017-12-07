Twitter challenge forces Oldham Co. college student to wear Christmas tree costume for the rest of the semester

Oldham County college student wears Christmas tree costume for the rest of the semester

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A University of Alabama student is begrudgingly showing her holiday spirit every day whether she likes it or not, thanks to a Twitter challenge.

On Dec. 20, Oldham County native Kelsey Hall posted a picture of herself looking miserable while wearing Christmas tree costume.

She challenged her 300 twitter followers to re-tweet the picture and said if it reached 1,000 re-tweets she would wear the costume for the rest of the semester.

The picture is at 10,000 re-tweets and counting.

Kelsey may be stuck wearing the holiday get-up, but it’s only for one more week. She said she gets some strange looks, but a lot of smiles too. She said it’s worth the embarrassment to know that she’s bringing holiday cheer to her classmates, who are busy and stressed out about finals week.

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017 December 3, 2017 ">

