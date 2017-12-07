Woman, juvenile killed in fire; woman charged with murder, arson

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman is accused of setting a fire that killed two people and seriously injured a juvenile, according to Louisville Metro police.

Danesha Peden, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged in connection to the apartment fire in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane.

According to an arrest report, Peden admitted she poured gas and set it on fire inside the apartment Tuesday night.

PREVIOUS STORY: Arson officials launch criminal investigation of deadly apartment fire

Firefighters rescued four people from the building.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed Archimeda Riley, 41, died from apparent smoke inhalation. The name of the second victim has not been released but police confirmed the victim was a juvenile.

Peden’s arrest slip states a third victim, who was also a juvenile, was seriously injured.

Peden was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with two counts of murder, arson and assault.

