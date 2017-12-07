3 school buses involved in crash on Dixie Highway

The crash was reported on Dixie Highway near Blanton Lane at 7:22 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
John Cena and Jimmy Fallon played a hilarious holiday-themed game of Mad Lib Theater.More >>
A University of Alabama student is begrudgingly showing her holiday spirit every day whether she likes it or not, thanks to a Twitter challenge.More >>
Danesha Peden, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged in connection to the apartment fire in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane.More >>
Two years have passed since 24-year-old Cory Starrett was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Charles Ballard was convicted for reckless homicide, but Starrett's family says Ballard was released less than a year into his sentence.More >>
