3 school buses involved in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving three Jefferson County Public School buses.

JCPS buses 1060, 558 and 1267 were transporting students to Pleasure Ridge Park High School, Frost Middle School and Stuart Middle School when the crash happened on Dixie Highway near Blanton Lane at 7:22 a.m. Thursday, according to JCPS spokesman Randy Frantz and EMS spokesman Mitchell Brumeister.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Brumeister said the exact number of injuries was not known but all of the injuries appeared to be minor.

Frantz said a one call would be sent to inform parents about the crash. He also said principals and teachers were at the crash scene to help to make sure all the students were accounted for.

Additional buses are going to the scene to take uninjured students to school.

Parents and guardians who want to pick up their children are asked to meet officials at Jeff Wyler Chevrolet, located at 5340 Dixie Highway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Traffic around the crash has been shut down. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This story is currently being updated.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.