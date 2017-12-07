UPDATE: 41 students injured in crash involving 3 JCPS buses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Dozens of students were taken to area hospitals after three Jefferson County Public School buses were involved in a crash Thursday morning.

>> VIDEO: Watch Kayla Vanover's report

JCPS buses 1060, 558 and 1267 were transporting students to Pleasure Ridge Park High School, Frost Middle School and Stuart Middle School when the crash happened on Dixie Highway near Blanton Lane at 7:22 a.m., JCPS spokesman Randy Frantz and EMS spokesman Mitchell Brumeister confirmed.

JCPS officials said 41 students were taken to hospitals with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Frantz said a call was sent to inform parents about the crash. He also said principals and teachers were at the crash scene to help make sure all the students were accounted for.

Additional buses went to the scene to take uninjured students to school.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Parents and guardians who wanted to pick up their children were asked to meet officials at Jeff Wyler Chevrolet, located at 5340 Dixie Highway.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a preliminary investigation showed two buses were stopped in traffic and a third bus could not stop in time, which caused a chain reaction.

Traffic around the crash has been shut down. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Another crash on Interstate 71 took place during the busy morning commute into downtown Louisville. More on that incident below:

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.