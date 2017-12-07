Retired justice 'so disappointed' to be kept off jury

BOSTON (AP) - She was impartial enough to serve as a justice on the highest court in Massachusetts, but apparently that wasn't enough for Geraldine Hines to be named a juror in a murder trial.
The 70-year-old Hines, who retired from the Supreme Judicial Court in August, said she was "so disappointed" when the prosecutor rejected her as a juror Wednesday.
Hines tells The Boston Globe , "I've been waiting my whole life to be a juror in a criminal case."
After questioning from defense attorneys and Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Mark Lee, Lee used one of his challenges to keep Hines off the jury. He apologized outside of court.
The case involves two gang members involved in a gunfight at a festival in Boston in 2014 that took the life of an innocent bystander.
