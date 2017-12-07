Postal Service probes glue-like substance found on mailboxes

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - Some residents in a New Jersey city have noticed a glue-like substance on mailboxes is preventing their letters from going down the chute.
The U.S. Postal Service says what's happening in Paterson is often a method used by thieves to try to snatch envelopes containing cash or checks.
Postal inspector Greg Kliemisch tells The Record the agency has launched an investigation. He declined to say how many incidents have been reported in the city.
Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com
