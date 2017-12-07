Fat squirrel steals pricey goods left out for delivery folks

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out yearly as a holiday treat for delivery people.
Michele Boudreaux says on her blog she provides candy, tissues, lip balm and other goodies on her doorstep. This year, her basket was raided within hours.
The thief was targeting the priciest stuff, including Ghirardelli chocolate squares.
The Maplewood family set up a surveillance camera and spotted the overweight varmint Tuesday. It cleared out all the chocolate, snack bars and throat lozenges.
She stumbled upon the thieving rodent in the act Wednesday, and recorded it taking more chocolate and a Carmex lip balm.
She says they now have the chocolate in a jar that requires opposable thumbs.
