November 30, 2017

Diabetes and your pets
Signs of diabetes
Drinking large amounts of water
Always hungry
Weight loss despite good appetite
Acting sluggish or depressed
To make an appointment with Dr. Oliver
Lyndon Animal Clinic
1000 Lyndon Lane
(502) 425-5834
LyndonAnimalClinic.com
