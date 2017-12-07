November 30, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

November 30, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

Diabetes and your pets

Signs of diabetes
Drinking large amounts of water
Always hungry
Weight loss despite good appetite
Acting sluggish or depressed

To make an appointment with Dr. Oliver
Lyndon Animal Clinic
1000 Lyndon Lane
(502) 425-5834
LyndonAnimalClinic.com

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly