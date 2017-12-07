December 6, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

December 6, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

Better Business Bureau 

Reanna Smith-Hamblin, President/CEO, Better Business Bureau serving Louisville, Southern Indiana, and Western Kentucky took calls live on the show.

The latest scams  
1.  Visit Give.org before giving to charities
2.  Puppy scams
3.  Fake emails from UPS and FedEx 
4.  Fake Amazon emails
5.  Facebook gift exchange scam
6.  Spoofed "look a-like" websites
7.  Ads, posts, emails that promise free gift card for taking survey
8.  Phone calls from a bank regarding your account
9.  Student loan debt relief offers
10. Government grant scam
11. Download the new BBB phone APP at bbbapp.org

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly