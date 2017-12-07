December 6, 2017

Better Business Bureau
Reanna Smith-Hamblin, President/CEO, Better Business Bureau serving Louisville, Southern Indiana, and Western Kentucky took calls live on the show.
The latest scams
1. Visit Give.org before giving to charities
2. Puppy scams
3. Fake emails from UPS and FedEx
4. Fake Amazon emails
5. Facebook gift exchange scam
6. Spoofed "look a-like" websites
7. Ads, posts, emails that promise free gift card for taking survey
8. Phone calls from a bank regarding your account
9. Student loan debt relief offers
10. Government grant scam
11. Download the new BBB phone APP at bbbapp.org
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.