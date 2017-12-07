2 killed, suspect dead in shooting at high school in New Mexico

AZTEC, NM (RNN) - Three people are dead, including the shooter, in a shooting at a high school Thursday.
New Mexico State Police said via Twitter that the two people killed were students at Aztec High School but provided no additional information on them. They did not identify the suspected shooter as a student at the school or say how the suspect died.
The school was evacuated and has been cleared by law enforcement. Other schools in the area also were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.
Arrangements have been made for parents to pick up students at a nearby location.
The city of Aztec is located in the northwest corner of New Mexico and has a population of nearly 7,000 people.
Updated information: 1 suspect shooter is deceased. 2 students are deceased. No other injuries reported. The school has been evacuated. #Aztecschoolshooting— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) December 7, 2017
Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.More >>
New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.More >>
A police officer who responded to a mass shooting at a Florida nightclub and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder is losing his job.More >>
A police officer who responded to a mass shooting at a Florida nightclub and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder is losing his job.More >>
The church’s pastor and parishioners wanted to send a message about stopping mass shootings by including the death tolls and locations.More >>
The church’s pastor and parishioners wanted to send a message about stopping mass shootings by including the death tolls and locations.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>