2 killed, suspect dead in shooting at high school in New Mexico

AZTEC, NM (RNN) - Three people are dead, including the shooter, in a shooting at a high school Thursday.

New Mexico State Police said via Twitter that the two people killed were students at Aztec High School but provided no additional information on them. They did not identify the suspected shooter as a student at the school or say how the suspect died.

The school was evacuated and has been cleared by law enforcement. Other schools in the area also were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Arrangements have been made for parents to pick up students at a nearby location.

The city of Aztec is located in the northwest corner of New Mexico and has a population of nearly 7,000 people.

Updated information: 1 suspect shooter is deceased. 2 students are deceased. No other injuries reported. The school has been evacuated. #Aztecschoolshooting — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) December 7, 2017

