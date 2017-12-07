Deadly crash closes US 31E in Spencer County

The crash happened on a recently opened section of US 31E. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people died following a two vehicle crash on US 31E in Spencer County just south of the Bullitt County line.

According to Sheriff Buddy Stump, both of the people who died were in the same vehicle. Their names have not been released.

Stump said the crash happened on a section of the reconstructed and paved road that recently opened to traffic.

Stump said they have used social media to warn drivers about speeding on US 31E, but estimated his office has written at least 150 speeding citations since the entire road opened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

