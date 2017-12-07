Tinder swindler who made false cancer claims gets prison

NEW YORK (AP) - A man who swindled his Tinder dates out of $49,000 has been sentenced to two to six years in prison.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says Brandon Kiehm (keem) used a variety of scams on at least three women he met through the dating app.
He claimed he urgently needed money for cancer treatments for relatives - in one case his sister, in another, his mother.
Vance says one victim was especially vulnerable because she was herself a cancer survivor.
He conned one woman while he was out on bail.
Kiehm also stole $13,000 from a man who hired him as a dog walker and $800 from a neighbor.
He was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in October to grand larceny, identity theft and scheme to defraud.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
