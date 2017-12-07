911 dispatcher accused of impersonating officer

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A 911 dispatcher is facing charges after he allegedly impersonated a police officer.

William Leach was taken into custody Wednesday after police located his vehicle on Utica Street in Sellersburg, according to Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

Police said they received two complaints from drivers concerning Leach.

The first complaint came from a driver who said Leach had followed closely behind him and flashed his bright lights. He said Leach pulled his vehicle over, displayed a badge, said he was a police officer then drove off.

The second complaint was from a mother who said her daughter was concerned she was being followed. When her daughter arrived home, the mother came outside and noticed a vehicle had been following closely behind her. When she confronted the driver she said he showed her a police badge then drove off.

Both complainants were able to get a license plate number, which matched Leach’s plates.

Officers said they located Leach’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies found a portable police radio and a police badge in Leach’s vehicle. Leach said the badge was his late fathers. Officers said he admitted to showing the badge to someone after he had been drinking.

Leach was charged with impersonating a public servant, OWI and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

