Ice cream shop's cow derriere logo gets icy reception

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey ice cream shop is changing its logo of a cartoon cow with a pronounced derriere after the play on words drew complaints that it was sexist.
Montclair studio and gallery owner Amy Tingle accused Dairy Air Ice Cream of sexualizing women to sell ice cream. The logo shows a female cow with her rear exposed eating ice cream.
The Record reports the Creativity Caravan owner wrote in an open letter to the community that she was "repulsed and offended."
The logo was not visible outside the store. But it was inside on furniture, walls and cups.
The store's manager, Natalie DeRosa, wrote on Facebook that Dairy Air Ice Cream takes the complaints seriously and is working "to change the cow to be more fun and less sexy."
Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com
