European lawmakers slam FIFA, IOC for leadership issues

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

Global sports bodies FIFA and the IOC have failed to show strong leadership after corruption and doping scandals, according to a European lawmakers group.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) said in two reports that "never before have sports faced such unprecedented loss of trust."

The 47-nation body released the reports in the same week an ongoing criminal trial in New York details bribery linked to FIFA, and the International Olympic Committee finally punished Russia for a doping conspiracy at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

In the report focusing on soccer, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is described as a micro-manager, removing independent officials who "might have embarrassed" him by doing their duty.

FIFA said Thursday it "expected a better-balanced and objective" assessment of changes since Infantino was elected to replace Sepp Blatter last year.

