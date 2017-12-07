Foundations donate defibrillator to Paducah, KY elementary school

Lourdes Foundation and Mercy Health Foundation have donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to St. Mary Elementary School in Paducah, Kentucky.

The lightweight portable device delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart. The shock can stop an irregular heart rhythm and allow a normal rhythm to resume following a sudden cardiac arrest.

“As part of The Ray & Kay Eckstein Cardiovascular Institute at Lourdes’ ongoing commitment to the cardiac health of our community, we are pleased to provide St. Mary Elementary School with this immediate life-saving device,” said Michael Yungmann, CEO Kentucky Region, Lourdes Hospital, Senior Vice President Mercy Health. “Statistics show that every minute counts when someone’s heart stops beating and with more AEDs where the public can access them, everyday citizens can become part of the emergency response system, increasing the likelihood that first responders can save a life.”

“Health and safety are top priorities every day for every student at St. Mary Elementary,” said Lisa Clark, St. Mary Elementary Principal. “The generous donation of a new AED by Lourdes and Mercy Health Foundation help to strengthen our commitment to being fully prepared in the event of an emergency.”

According to studies, defibrillation within three minutes of sudden cardiac arrest increases the chances of survival to 70 percent. And, a shock within one minute of collapse raises the survival rate to 90 percent.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.