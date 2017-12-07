Foundations donate defibrillator to Paducah, KY elementary school

One person died Thursday after an overnight shooting in Spencer County.More >>
One person died Thursday after an overnight shooting in Spencer County.More >>
Danesha Peden, 26, of Louisville, was ordered held on a $500,000 cash bond.More >>
Danesha Peden, 26, of Louisville, was ordered held on a $500,000 cash bond.More >>
Danesha Peden, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged in connection to the apartment fire in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane.More >>
Danesha Peden, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged in connection to the apartment fire in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane.More >>
The burglary happened last week at the Franklin County Humane Society.More >>
The burglary happened last week at the Franklin County Humane Society.More >>
William Leach was taken into custody Wednesday after police located his vehicle on Utica Street in Sellersburg, according to Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.More >>
William Leach was taken into custody Wednesday after police located his vehicle on Utica Street in Sellersburg, according to Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.More >>