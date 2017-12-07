Henderson police arrest two on drug charges

Two people were arrested Wednesday in Henderson on drug charges.

Police arrested 32-year-old Ryan Clark, of Evansville, around 11 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant after they got called to Rural King about a suspicious person.

Police say he had meth and pills on him.

Police also arrested 43-year-old Stephanie Breen, of Corydon, inside the store, which was closed. Officers say she had clothing in her purse, as well as meth and pills.

She's facing shoplifting, and drug possession charges.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.