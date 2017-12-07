KSP looking for dangerous Marshall Co., KY inmate escapee

Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate that escaped from the Marshall County Jail.

Police say Jeremy L. Meadows of Water Valley, Kentucky, left a work assignment at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 7.

Meadows is described as a six feet tall, approximately 140 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has several tattoos, including visible horn tattoos on each facial temple.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post at 270-856-3721.

