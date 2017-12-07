Arrest made in Humane Society burglary, more arrests expected

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Authorities in Franklin County have arrested a man in connection with a burglary at the county's humane society.

Jacob West, 24, of Frankfort, was taken into custody Dec. 5 and is being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail.

According to Frankfort police, the burglary happened last week at the Franklin County Humane Society.

Police say the case is ongoing and they expect to make more arrested in the Humane Society burglary and other burglaries of commercial businesses in Frankfort.

