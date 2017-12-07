Woman arrested for setting deadly arson fire arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman accused of setting a fire that left two people dead has made her first court appearance.

Danesha Peden, 26, of Louisville, was ordered held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Firefighters were called to the 3400 block of Shanks Lane around 10:35 p.m., December 5. According to Peden's arrest report, she admitted to pouring gasoline and setting it on fire inside an apartment.

Archimeda Riley, 41, and a juvenile whose name has not been released died as a result of the fire.



Peden was appointed a public defender and will back in court on December 18.

