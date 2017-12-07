Boxer's lawsuit against 'Bleed For This' filmmakers tossed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Former boxer Vinny Paz's lawsuit against the makers of a Hollywood movie about his life has been dismissed.

The Rhode Island native had sued the producer and the director of the 2016 film "Bleed for This" this year, claiming they had forged his signature and owed him $175,000.

The Providence Journal reported Thursday that filings in state Superior Court show Paz's claim and the defendants' counterclaim were dismissed with prejudice.

The onetime lightweight and light middleweight boxing champion says he was promised $300,000 but was paid only $125,000.

Producer Chad Verdi and director Ben Younger said in their counterclaim Paz had agreed to reduce his fee when the film struggled to secure funding.

Paz tells the newspaper the "misunderstanding" has since been resolved.

