Boxer's lawsuit against 'Bleed For This' filmmakers tossed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Former boxer Vinny Paz's lawsuit against the makers of a Hollywood movie about his life has been dismissed.
The Rhode Island native had sued the producer and the director of the 2016 film "Bleed for This" this year, claiming they had forged his signature and owed him $175,000.
The Providence Journal reported Thursday that filings in state Superior Court show Paz's claim and the defendants' counterclaim were dismissed with prejudice.
The onetime lightweight and light middleweight boxing champion says he was promised $300,000 but was paid only $125,000.
Producer Chad Verdi and director Ben Younger said in their counterclaim Paz had agreed to reduce his fee when the film struggled to secure funding.
Paz tells the newspaper the "misunderstanding" has since been resolved.
___
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.More >>
Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.More >>
Southern California wind warning reaches unprecedented purple or "extreme' level, pushing wildfire danger into uncharted territory.More >>
Southern California wind warning reaches unprecedented purple or "extreme' level, pushing wildfire danger into uncharted territory.More >>
A push is underway to have the U.S. government remove barriers to clinical trials of marijuana to see how effective it is in treating ailments in both pets and people, and one university in Colorado is already testing dogs with arthritis and epilepsyMore >>
A push is underway to have the U.S. government remove barriers to clinical trials of marijuana to see how effective it is in treating ailments in both pets and people, and one university in Colorado is already testing dogs with arthritis and epilepsyMore >>
San Diego's spiraling real estate values feed spiraling homelessness, contributing to worst US hepatitis outbreak in 20 yearsMore >>
San Diego's spiraling real estate values feed spiraling homelessness, contributing to worst US hepatitis outbreak in 20 yearsMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazesMore >>
A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazesMore >>
A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazesMore >>
A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazesMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
Sen. Al Franken's support among his fellow Democrats is collapsing as a group of female Democratic senators have called on him to resignMore >>
Sen. Al Franken's support among his fellow Democrats is collapsing as a group of female Democratic senators have called on him to resignMore >>
Defying dire, worldwide warnings, President Donald Trump on Wednesday broke with decades of U.S. and international policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capitalMore >>
Defying dire, worldwide warnings, President Donald Trump on Wednesday broke with decades of U.S. and international policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capitalMore >>