Police: One dead in overnight shooting in Spencer Co

TAYLORSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One man died during an overnight shooting in Spencer County on Thursday.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. at a home on Essex Way in Taylorsville.

One woman was taken into custody.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Lexington man accused of impersonating FBI agent

+ Lexington mayor to run for Congress

+ Church members sue Kentucky pastor and wife over spending

Kentucky State Police said the victim and suspect had a child together.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.