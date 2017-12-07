Police: One dead in overnight shooting in Spencer Co - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: One dead in overnight shooting in Spencer Co

TAYLORSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One man died during an overnight shooting in Spencer County on Thursday.      

It happened about 12:30 a.m. at a home on Essex Way in Taylorsville. 

One woman was taken into custody. 

Kentucky State Police said the victim and suspect had a child together. 

No other details have been released. 

