St. Francis re-opens investigation into sexual misconduct allegations

On December 5, school officials sent a letter to alumni and parents to inform them of the investigation's reopening. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - A Louisville private school has reopened its investigation involving allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and students.

WAVE 3 News on Thursday obtained a letter from July 2015 from the Louisville law firm Stites and Harbison saying it had investigated claims two students had made about an inappropriate relationship with Tom Miron.

The letter said the investigation didn't find any evidence that Miron had an inappropriate relationship with a student. One student, who attended St. Francis School in the 1980s, alleged there was heavy sexual petting and ultimately a sexual relationship upon her graduation with Miron, a teacher and soccer coach at the school.

The letter also said Miron denied providing alcohol to students and having a sexual relationship with the accuser. The letter also said Miron admitted to a romantic relationship after the student graduated.

On Tuesday, Alexandra Thurston, Head of School, and Ken Edwards, Chair of the Board of Trustees, sent a letter to alumni and parents to inform them the school had hired Sarah Worley to re-open the investigation into the allegations that were brought forward in 2015. According to the letter, Worley is a civil rights and Title IX investigator.

Parents were encouraged to call Worley with allegations or concerns they may have.

St. Francis released the following statement about the investigation:

"Since mid-November, the St. Francis administration has been formulating a plan to reevaluate allegations made by two alumnae regarding inappropriate sexual conduct between each of them and a then and current faculty member in the 1980s. These allegations were first brought to our attention in 2015 and were investigated. We acknowledge that the prior investigation did not accomplish all it could and should have, and for that we deeply apologize. We recognize the importance of addressing these issues with compassion, transparency, and fairness, and we are committed to doing so . We have decided to re-execute the investigation. While the investigation is ongoing, the school has placed the faculty member on leave. We respect the privacy of all of the individuals involved and will not release further details at this time. Our mission is to cultivate a joyful, compassionate, intellectual community that celebrates individuality and inspires independent thinking for life. Such a community must be nourished by truth and trust. We are committed to retain and, where necessary, rebuild trust among all members of the St. Francis community as we move through this process."

The public relations firm representing Miron's attorneys sent the following statement:

“It is extremely unfortunate that allegations from events that allegedly occurred thirty years ago have been made against my client, Tom Miron. Tom takes pride in his 35 year career at St. Francis School and looks forward to all of the facts being disclosed.”

