WAVE 3 News Editorial - December 7, 2017: Cheers and Jeers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Holiday cheers to Lamar Jackson for representing the University of Louisville so well in his collegiate career. Saturday night he could become only the second player in history to win back to back Heisman trophies.

Cheers to the University of Louisville for being taken off accreditation probation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. But jeers as well for not being more inclusive and transparent in the presidential selection process. The next president needs to be lifted-up by faculty, other university representatives, and alumni. Inclusiveness in the process will help that to happen.

Cheers to Campbellsville University Louisville for an increase of nearly 3,000 students this fall thanks to an international IT master's degree program.

Jeers to Louisville on a second straight year of triple-digit homicides.

Cheers to Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Derby Museum, and Louisville Collegiate, for taking on transformative renovation and expansion projects.

And cheers to six Kentucky-based banks for launching a $150 million investment fund to support public-private partnership projects throughout the commonwealth.

