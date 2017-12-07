Nationally recognized Cake Flour Bakery to close

One person died Thursday after an overnight shooting in Spencer County.More >>
One person died Thursday after an overnight shooting in Spencer County.More >>
A woman and teenage girl have died from their injuries after police say a woman set their apartment building on fire in southwest Louisville.More >>
A woman and teenage girl have died from their injuries after police say a woman set their apartment building on fire in southwest Louisville.More >>
Louisville's Cake Flour Bakery will close in late December, the company announced on Thursday.More >>
Louisville's Cake Flour Bakery will close in late December, the company announced on Thursday.More >>
The burglary happened last week at the Franklin County Humane Society.More >>
The burglary happened last week at the Franklin County Humane Society.More >>
WAVE 3 News obtained a letter from July 2015 stemming from a firm called Stites and Harbison. The firm said they investigated the claims made by two students involving an inappropriate relationship with Tom Miron.More >>
WAVE 3 News obtained a letter from July 2015 stemming from a firm called Stites and Harbison. The firm said they investigated the claims made by two students involving an inappropriate relationship with Tom Miron.More >>