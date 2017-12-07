Nationally recognized Cake Flour Bakery to close

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cake Flour Bakery is closing its doors on December 23, the bakery announced on Thursday.

Cake Flour is owned and operated by Louisville chef Claudia De Latorre. She has been active in the Louisville culinary community for over ten years.

Cake Flour received national recognition from The New York Times, The Washington Post, Conde Nast Traveler, National Geographic and Food Network.

De Latorre made the decision in order to spend more time with her family, the statement said.

Cake Flour was known for its all natural goods. The bakery featured made-from-scratch baked goods with ingredients free of artificial sweeteners, flavors, dyes and preservatives, according to the company website.

De Latorre will continue to take custom orders. For more information, customers may visit their website. Customers may also contact Cake Flour at 502-425-0130 or via email at orderit@cakeflourbakery.com.

