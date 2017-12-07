Teen killed in southwest Louisville apartment fire identified

The fire was reported at 10:35 p.m Tuesday in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman and teenage girl have died from their injuries after police say a woman set their apartment building on fire in southwest Louisville.

It happened Tuesday night on Shanks Lane just off Cane Run Road.

Louisville Metro Arson investigators arrested Danesha Peden Wednesday night. She is charged with murder, arson and assault.

According to an arrest report, Peden admitted she poured gas and set it on fire inside the apartment.

Firefighters had to pull four people from the fire.

Metro Arson officials just identified the child killed as Savannah Cooper, 16. Archimeda Riley, 41, was also killed.

One other juvenile is fighting to recover from serious injuries.

