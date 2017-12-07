ICE agents arrest 22 in northern Kentucky roundup

Officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 22 people living in the U.S. illegally during a roundup in northern Kentucky.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that federal agents finished the two-day operation Thursday.

“22 criminal aliens and immigration violators were arrested,” said Nicole Alberico, DHS spokesperson. Specific details were not provided.

The individuals are expected to be booked into the Boone County Jail, Alberico said.

After taking office, President Donald Trump pledged to take on immigration across the country. Arrests by have spiked this year compared to 2016, according to federal data released on Tuesday.

Alberico said more information would be released Friday. FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

