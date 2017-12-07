Red holiday bows pop up on old cemetery

Police said the call of a pedestrian struck in the area of Crums Lane & North Lane came in around 6 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Police said the call of a pedestrian struck in the area of Crums Lane & North Lane came in around 6 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
A new exhibit opening at the University of Louisville planetarium will include meteorites that visitors can touch.More >>
A new exhibit opening at the University of Louisville planetarium will include meteorites that visitors can touch.More >>
Bus crashes are the most common reason for a code yellow - mass casualty situation - at Norton Children's Hospital.More >>
Bus crashes are the most common reason for a code yellow - mass casualty situation - at Norton Children's Hospital.More >>
Thursday marked the 76 year anniversary of Pearl Harbor. Honor Flight Bluegrass, a Louisville nonprofit, gathered veterans of WWII for the occasion.More >>
Thursday marked the 76 year anniversary of Pearl Harbor. Honor Flight Bluegrass, a Louisville nonprofit, gathered veterans of WWII for the occasion.More >>
A woman and teenage girl have died from their injuries after police say a woman set their apartment building on fire in southwest Louisville.More >>
A woman and teenage girl have died from their injuries after police say a woman set their apartment building on fire in southwest Louisville.More >>