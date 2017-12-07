AP source: 76ers agree to trade Okafor to Brooklyn

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Philadelphia 76ers are set to trade beleaguered center Jahlil Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets.
Okafor, the No. 3 pick of the 2015 draft, was dropped from the rotation this year and has played in only two games. The Sixers would also send guard Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round draft pick to the Nets for forward Trevor Booker.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official. Okafor has largely been considered a bust and he asked for a contract buyout once the Sixers declined to pick up his option. The Sixers declined to release Okafor for nothing and continued to shop the 6-foot-11 center out of Duke and finally found a taker in the Nets.
Stauskas had played in only six games for the 76ers. Booker is averaging 10.1 points for the Nets.
"It's been real Brooklyn . Will always have nothing but love for you. Loved my time in New York!!!" Booker tweeted Thursday night. "Philly what it do ?"
The Sixers were set to play the Los Angeles Lakers and the Nets are in Mexico for a game against Oklahoma City.
