Local religious leaders call for DACA legislation

There are currently thousands of DACA recipients in Kentucky, according to a release from FWD.us. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Time is running out for Congress to respond to the decision to rescind the DACA program.

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, was an American immigration policy allowing some individuals who entered the United States as minors to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and be eligible to work.

Thursday, local religious leaders partnered with FWD.us Kentucky Coalition to urge Congress to pass a permanent legislative solution by March 5.

"It is our right, it is our privilege, and it is our duty as American citizens to stand up for those who have had their hope, their peace, their love and their joy threatened," Reverend Lauren Mayfield Jones of Highland Baptist Church, said.

Jones was just one of several leaders who spoke at the event. Others included Edgardo Mansilla of the Americana Community Center, Rev. Jason Crosby from Crescent Hills Baptist Church, Dr. Muhammad Babar, representing Muslim Americans for Compassion, Lisa DeJaco Crutcher of Catholic Charities of Louisville, and the Jewish Federation of Louisville.

FWD.us is a bipartisan organization started by leaders in the tech and business community to promote policies to keep the United States and its citizens competitive in a global economy, starting with commonsense immigration reform and criminal justice reform, according to a release.

