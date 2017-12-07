Police: Man hit, killed while crossing street in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shively Police are investigating an incident where a man was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Police said the call of a pedestrian struck in the area of Crums Lane & North Lane came in around 6 p.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived on scene, they found a white male in his late 20's had been struck by a vehicle.

It appeared that the victim was trying to cross Crums Lane at North when he was hit, according to police. He was taken to University of Louisville hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 16-year-old girl killed in southwest Louisville apartment fire identified

+ Louisville private school re-opens investigation into sexual misconduct allegations

+ Southern Indiana 911 dispatcher accused of impersonating officer

Shively Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop to call 911 and is working with officials. No charges are expected to be filed.

The area of Crums Lane and North Lane has been shut down while police investigate.

The LMPD Traffic Unit, Emergency Services, and Shively Fire are assisting on scene.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.