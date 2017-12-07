Mayor's office announces study on city's facility needs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government announced plans to assess the city's current and future facility needs, Louisville Metro Government said in a statement on Thursday.

The review will include future use of LMPD headquarters, the Fiscal Court building, and potential new construction on the parking lot south of Market Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets.

Metro Council approved $100,000 for the study in the 2017-18 fiscal year budget.

On Thursday, leaders in Louisville Metro Government appeared before the Council Budget Committee to provide updates and solicit feedback.

The city plans to conduct a competitive Request for Proposal process to hire a consultant. The RFP will be released no later than January 2018, the statement from the mayor's office said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville officials discuss snow readiness

+ Construction at KY International Convention Center on track and on budget

+ City of Louisville sells Spirit of Jefferson

Specifics on what the study will include, according to Louisville Metro Government, are:

An evaluation of Metro Government's current and future facility needs, including office space for Jefferson County officials and needs of the criminal justice system.

Possible public-private partnership to construct a new office or mixed-use building on the lot behind City Hall, including the current LMPD headquarters.

Possibilities for a new, more modern LMPD headquarters.

Assessment of the Sixth Street Fiscal Court building.

Evaluation of office and mixed-use construction demands for the private market, and recommendations on possible public-private partnerships.

The statement also said that the administration recognized the potential impact of pension reform on the city budget, but that space planning needs and potential for revenue from public-private partnerships will be ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.