Police capture Lexington prison escapee in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A prison escapee from Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington was captured by police in Louisville on Wednesday.

Police captured Edwards at the Kroger at Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace, according to the arrest slip. Edwards was driving a stolen vehicle from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections said Brandon Edwards, 30, was serving a 10-year sentence for third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

Edwards walked away from minimum security prison on Tuesday night, a release from the Kentucky Department of Corrections said.

