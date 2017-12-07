Murray, KY man arrested on Tennessee rape warrant

Kentucky State Police arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Tennessee.

Officers began searching for 45-year-old Michael Foster, of Murray, Kentucky, in reference to a Gallatin, Tennesse warrant.

The warrant was charging him with rape.

Foster was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper Donald Bowman.

Anyone with any information is asked to Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

