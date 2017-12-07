Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Augusta 64, Silver Grove 30
Johnson Central 69, East Ridge 31
Lou. Christian Academy 66, Lou. Ky. Country Day 56
Lou. Collegiate 74, Evangel Christian 39
Ludlow 48, Dayton 38
Scott Co. 68, Lex. Christian 59
|WYMT Classic
Pike Co. Central 80, Wolfe Co. 60
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Augusta 51, Silver Grove 6
Ballard Memorial 64, St. Mary 23
Belfry 68, Tug Valley, W.Va. 24
Bowling Green 48, Allen Co.-Scottsville 43
Dawson Springs 69, Fort Campbell 10
Elizabethtown 80, Lou. Mercy 49
Floyd Central, Ind. 59, South Oldham 48
Lex. Henry Clay 44, Madison Central 27
Lexington Catholic 55, Lex. Bryan Station 29
Lloyd Memorial 57, Eminence 54
Lou. Sacred Heart 64, Jeffersonville, Ind. 55
Meade Co. 74, Frederick Fraize 30
Pike Co. Central 58, Johnson Central 46
Scott 85, Calvary Christian 21
West Jessamine 49, Montgomery Co. 41
|EKC Tournament
West Carter 60, East Carter 52
|Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic
Shelby Valley 55, Rye Cove, Va. 47
Union, Va. 57, Jenkins 17
