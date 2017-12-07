Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Augusta 64, Silver Grove 30

Johnson Central 69, East Ridge 31

Lou. Christian Academy 66, Lou. Ky. Country Day 56

Lou. Collegiate 74, Evangel Christian 39

Ludlow 48, Dayton 38

Scott Co. 68, Lex. Christian 59

WYMT Classic

Pike Co. Central 80, Wolfe Co. 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Augusta 51, Silver Grove 6

Ballard Memorial 64, St. Mary 23

Belfry 68, Tug Valley, W.Va. 24

Bowling Green 48, Allen Co.-Scottsville 43

Dawson Springs 69, Fort Campbell 10

Elizabethtown 80, Lou. Mercy 49

Floyd Central, Ind. 59, South Oldham 48

Lex. Henry Clay 44, Madison Central 27

Lexington Catholic 55, Lex. Bryan Station 29

Lloyd Memorial 57, Eminence 54

Lou. Sacred Heart 64, Jeffersonville, Ind. 55

Meade Co. 74, Frederick Fraize 30

Pike Co. Central 58, Johnson Central 46

Scott 85, Calvary Christian 21

West Jessamine 49, Montgomery Co. 41

EKC Tournament

West Carter 60, East Carter 52

Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic

Shelby Valley 55, Rye Cove, Va. 47

Union, Va. 57, Jenkins 17

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.