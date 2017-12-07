SWAT team discovers heroin, stolen guns at Newburg home

Jean Henry (left) and Deonte Beason (right) were both charged with drug trafficking. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The SWAT team burst into a Newburg home on Wednesday - and found large quantities of heroin, fentanyl and stolen guns, according to police.

Police arrested Jean Luc Henry, 27, and Deonte Beason, 29. Both were charged with drug trafficking and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to the arrest slip. Beason was additionally charged with receiving stolen property (a firearm).

Louisville detectives executed a narcotics search warrant at a house on Alba Way and drove there Wednesday, according to the police report.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Opioid crisis hitting boomers, millennials hardest

+ Police: Convicted felon caught with weed, cocaine, meth, heroin, loaded guns, cash

+ Police find guns, drugs & stolen LMPD uniform in suspect's home

Police said Henry lived at the home. Beason was pulled over after detectives saw him driving away from the house.

Large amounts of heroin, some stolen firearms and suspected fentanyl were discovered, according to the police report. Upon searching Beason's car, detectives found an ounce of heroin in the trunk.

Fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin.

Both suspects are in police custody.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.