New Albany VA Clinic re-opens in new, bigger location

The new VA Clinic is on Security Parkway off Grant Line Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The doors are open on southern Indiana's new VA clinic.

The clinic is located off Grant Line Road, just past Grant Line Elementary School in New Albany.

At the clinic's previous location, primary and mental health services were in two separate buildings.

Now they've moved them into one space, in a new 15,000 square foot building.

"In this setting we can try and keep the veteran in one exam room and bring the nutritionist to see them, or bring the pharmacist to see them, and maybe have primary care see them, so the veteran doesn't have to move multiple times throughout the visit," Dr. Renee Dodge told us.

The new clinic also features 12 patient rooms, built around two centralized staff areas.

Each station has a doctor, nurses, other medical professionals and administrative support.

