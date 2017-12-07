Clarksville city planners fight plan for apartments at old motel

The Crest Motel was deemed unsafe and closed earlier this year. (Source: News and Tribune)

This is a rendering for the proposed Clarksville Lofts. (Source: News and Tribune)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A plan to convert a closed Clarksville motel into apartment lofts is being met with resistance.

The Crest Motel on Highway 31 was shut down earlier this year, after being deemed unsafe for human occupancy.

>> More Clark County news on wave3.com

Our partners the News and Tribune report Louisville-based Denton Floyd Real Estate group has purchased the property with plans to build Clarksville Lofts.

Their plan is to build 40 one-bedroom and studio apartments for millennials and young professionals.

But the zoning board says it's not a great location for apartments because it's in the middle of a heavy commercial area.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Clark Co. 911 dispatcher accused of impersonating officer

+ New Albany VA Clinic re-opens in new, bigger location

+ Visitors can touch meteorites at new planetarium exhibit

It also sits between Interstate 65 and railroad tracks, with no sidewalks around the property.

The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission wants to purchase the land from Denton Floyd and use it for other development.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.