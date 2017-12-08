Dozens show up for net neutrality rally in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The fight over net neutrality is heating up once again all over the nation.

With a decision expected from the FCC on Dec. 14, Louisville took part in a nation-wide rally to protect net neutrality Thursday.

"If you already hate your cable provider, just wait and see what happens when those who seek to destroy your net neutrality get your way with our internet," Adam Savage said into the crowd. The MythBusters TV star shared why he believed net neutrality was vital to the nation.

Dozens of people listened to Savage and a few others talk with signs in their hands. Supporters of net neutrality argue the policy protects free speech and expression online.

University of Louisville Professor of Computer Science and Engineering Adel Elmaghraby explained net neutrality like this.

"Internet providers and the communication companies that manage the internet do not discriminate or make choices based on content or the source of where the traffic is," Elmaghraby said.

He explained that currently the internet is like an open source. A video on YouTube should load just as fast as a news article. An article from Breitbart News should load just as fast as an article from the Chicago Tribune.

If FCC Chairman Ajit Pai pulls the plug on net neutrality, services might become tiered.

"It becomes a pay-to-play platform instead of the open platform that it is right now that allows everyone to use it and be successful," Lesa Seibert said.

Seibert is the CEO of Mightily, a Louisville company that does digital-first branding and marketing for different companies. All of Mightily's clients have some sort of presence online, making the fate of net neutrality a big concern for Seibert.

"If we have clients that have videos that they want to go viral, there's a possibility that it won't be seen," Seibert said. "Because it's up to [providers] at that point to see who sees what and if they don't like it, they can block it."

With the potential of heavy responsibility falling into the hands of internet providers themselves, Seibert says companies like hers will just have to wait and see.

"We've had a few people concerned, but I think right now they're kind of in the same boat we are," Seibert said. "They're not sure how bad it's going to be. It's almost a waiting game to see what's going to happen."

Net neutrality supporters are expected to take the FCC to court once the decision comes down next week.

