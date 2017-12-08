New Hardin Co. elementary school to open mid-year

CECILIA, KY (WAVE) - A new year, a new school in Hardin County.

Cecilia Valley Elementary School will officially open Jan. 4. That’s the first day of school after winter break.

Construction on the new school started in May 2016.

Cecilia Valley Elementary replaces Howevalley Elementary, which was built in 1938.

The schools are about eight miles apart, so some bus routes will need to be modified.

