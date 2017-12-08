Durr's 25 lead #4 UofL to 79-57 win over Vanderbilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Asia Durr scored 25 points and No. 4 Louisville overcame a first-half lull to beat Vanderbilt 79-57 on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (10-0) held the Commodores scoreless for more than a quarter, turning a 33-29 deficit with 4:38 left in the first half into a 24-point lead with 3:56 left in the third. Rachel Bell made a 3-pointer with 3:28 left in the third period to end the Commodores' drought.

Durr scored 14 points in the third quarter as the Cardinals built a 31-point lead late in the period.

The Cardinals came into the game as the 10th-best shooting team in the country at 49.8 percent, but it was the Commodores, namely Bell, who had the hot hand early. The senior guard scored 16 of her 21 points in the first quarter and the Commodores shot 61.5 percent to overcome a 10-2 Louisville start and take a 24-20 lead after the first break.

Arica Carter and Sam Fuehring matched their career highs with 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Cardinals, who forced 26 turnovers and held the Commodores to 40.4 percent shooting overall.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Aside from Bell and freshman Chelsie Hall, who finished with 16 points, the Commodores struggled mightily against Louisville. The rest of the team combined to go 7 for 24 from the field.

Louisville: The Cardinals continued their sharp free throw shooting. After entering the game seventh in the country making 78.3 percent of their free throws, the Cardinals improved on that mark by making 19 of 22. Louisville shot just 69.2 percent from the free throw line last season.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals again have just one day between games as they will host Middle Tennessee on Saturday. The Blue Raiders beat Vanderbilt 65-54 in Nashville on Nov. 10.