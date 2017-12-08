1 shot, killed in Okolona near Jefferson Mall

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting near the Jefferson Mall in Okolona.

The call of a shooting came in around 2:41 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Rossmoor Drive, according to MetroSafe.

LMPD confirmed that a Hispanic male, believed to be in his 20s, was found shot inside a vehicle.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said investigators don't think the victim lived in the area but believe he had acquaintances in the area.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call LMPD.

